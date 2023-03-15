In 2018, the Rural City of Murray Bridge unveiled a free charging station for electric vehicles at the council chambers.
Five years on, members of the community are coming forward to council questioning why ratepayer money is going towards a free service for those with presumed money - if they can afford an electric vehicle (EV) - when there are people in the community who go without basic necessities.
Robert Roach, a member and ratepayer of the Murray Bridge community, has taken a stand in front of the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council to outline why ratepayer money should be going towards the majority without money to buy an EV than the minority with an EV.
During the Tuesday, March 14 RCMB council meeting, Mr Roach presented a deputation and said providing the EV charging service for free when there are so many people struggling to put food on their tables and pay their electricity bills in Murray Bridge is sending the wrong message.
"I believe if you want to supply a free service it should go to a more needed group," he said.
"I've got to say, I've been here and watched people fill up for free, and I know the average car is $50,000 to $200,000 and I don't see too many of those people rocking up to the Food Hub to get food stamps and free food.
"I do believe that if people want to spend the money and buy an EV, drive around and believe they are saving the planet, they should be more than privileged to pay for their own electricity, and as a ratepayer, I really object to any of my rates going towards this free service," Mr Roach said.
While Mr Roach said he first raised this with the council several months ago, he was unhappy with the response provided and has since taken it upon himself to represent and make aware the ratepayers of Murray Bridge to the issue.
Councillor Karen Eckermann commended Mr Roach for coming forward during the council meeting to discuss the important topic and acknowledged that it is definitely an issue that council will continue to explore further in future.
"What you [Mr Roach] have brought up has got me thinking and what you're talking about is meaningful and something I think we [the council] can have a discussion about," she said.
"There are really prestige vehicles sitting out the front there all the time, and yes they are getting that charging capacity for free ... we have declared a climate emergency here in the Rural City of Murray Bridge and we are of course looking to fulfil that commitment to the community as well."
Councillor Tom Haig corroborated Councillor Eckermann's comments and said every service has a cost and this free service is still costing council and ratepayer money.
"Somebody is paying for it ... so as a councillor I will be very interested in taking your comments [Mr Roach] on board," he said.
The council moved that the issue of a free EV charging service is something that will be discussed further as a group and a resolution to come to fruition some time in the future.
