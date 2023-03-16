New South Australian champ crowned at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Tasmanian Callum Harper wins again at the Murray Bridge Speedway
Tasmania's Callum Harper has become the new South Australian Champion after winning the 2023 Blenks Automotive and Performance SSA Super Sedan South Australian State Title at the Murray Bridge Speedway.
Harper was the top qualifier after three rounds of heats, and would be joined on the front row by Victorian Lucas Roberts.
Roberts got the jump from pole position after Harper opted to start from the outside.
Roberts led the first three circulations untroubled before the caution light was on for a spinning Corey Ramsdale.
Roberts led again from the restart, under pressure from Harper, and Harper's pressure would pay off when he took the lead on lap six.
Collins took second from Roberts a lap later and begin to chase down Harper.
Dave Gartner was the next driver to displace Roberts, taking third with eighteen laps to run.
The caution light was out for Ramsdale again with seventeen laps to run.
Under caution, Harper was given a one plus one penalty after the stewards deemed his pass for the lead to have been made partially on the infield, sending Harper back to third for the restart.
Collins restarted in the lead, with Gartner and Harper hot on his hammer.
Gartner began to build the momentum on the top side of the track, and was right on the tail of Collins at the halfway mark of the race.
Gartner continued to apply the pressure to Collins and there looked to be contact in turn one, which would send Collins spinning, and bring the caution light out with twelve laps to run.
Stewards deemed the incident as a racing incident and reinstated both Collins and Gartner to their positions for the final twelve laps.
Collins led away at the restart, running a higher line on the track.
Gartner followed Collins around the top, whilst Harper poked the nose up the inside into turn three with eleven laps to run.
Gartner fought back on the outside out of turn four, and retake second position down the main straight with ten laps to run.
Gartner ran wide in turns one and two, and Harper would complete the pass out of turn two.
Harper changed his line back to the top of the track and railed the outside of turns one and two to take the lead with seven laps left.
Harper stretched his legs and ran away in the final stages to claim the win and his first South Australian Title.
Collins came out on top in his battle with Gartner to claim second.
Gartner crossed the line third, ahead of Roberts in fourth, and Paul Blenkiron who rounded out the top five.
2023 SSA Super Sedan South Australian State Title:
A Main - 30 laps
Aussie number one gets the job done
In the final 410 Sprintcar event for the 2022-23 season, current Australian Champion Jock Goodyer took out the 30 Lap A-Main in the annual Ross Wright Memorial.
As the lights went green, Luke Dillon capitalised on his front row start to take the early lead, with fellow pole-sitter Brock Hallett making contact with a wheel-standing Tate Frost, sending him spinning in-front of the field; while Hallett managed to keep the car going, Steven Caruso and Brendan Guerin would collide as a result in Turn 2 triggering the event's first stoppage.
Dillon led Frost on the restart, with Daniel Pestka and Goodyer having a great battle for third, before Goodyer would make his move for the lead with 20 laps to go.
Goodyer opened up a handy gap before a rollover involving Dane Court would bunch up the field with 10 laps to go.
Dillon re-challenged Goodyer for the lead, however his passing attempt saw him make slight contact sending him spinning and ending his race on Lap 24.
This lifted Hallett and Pestka into second and third respectively, which would be final order as Goodyer crossed the line for the chequers.
Earlier in the night, heat wins went to Goodyer, Dillon and Hallett, with Brendan Quinn taking out the Mid-Pack Scramble.
Sprintcars Ross Wright Memorial:
Tyson Martin takes home 60 lapper win
After two competitive nights of racing, Tyson Martin was the eventual winner in the Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper.
In a great test of nerve and endurance, it seemed to be a battle of three at the front with Jack McCarthy, Joel Chadwick and Tyson Martin settling into the groove early on.
At the 46-lap mark, both Chadwick and Martin challenged McCarthy for the lead, with Chadwick managing to make his passing move stick and would go on to set the pace for the mid-section of the race.
Kirby Hillyer running in fourth also begin to edge closer to the minor placings, before a heavy collision on Lap 45 sent both Ryan Alexander and Hayden Vickers flying.
At the halfway mark, the leading car of Chadwick got tangled up in the lapped traffic, causing him to spin and drop back to fifth, just as Martin began to challenge McCarthy once again.
Jason Bolitho brought on the cautions with a flat tyre on Lap 22, but McCarthy and Martin would again sneak away from the rest of the field to resume their battle.
The pair fought brilliantly until the end of the race, and McCarthy crossed the line first ahead of Martin and Hillyer.
However, in a dramatic twist after the post-race weighing was conducted, McCarthy's car unfortunately came well under the required minimum weight, handing Martin the feature win, elevating Hillyer into second and Chadwick into third.
Robert Heard finished in fourth just off the podium after storming through the field after transferring from the B-Main, with Anthony Tapley, Zack Grimshaw, Mitchell Rigney, Nate Trewin, Sam Martin and Chris James completing the Top 10.
Wingless Sprints 60 Lapper:
