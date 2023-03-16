New South Australian champ crowned at the Murray Bridge Speedway

As the lights went green, Luke Dillon capitalised on his front row start to take the early lead, with fellow pole-sitter Brock Hallett making contact with a wheel-standing Tate Frost, sending him spinning in-front of the field; while Hallett managed to keep the car going, Steven Caruso and Brendan Guerin would collide as a result in Turn 2 triggering the event's first stoppage.