Biggest Morning Tea for Auto Collectors Club

It was that time of the year again for the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) to hold their annual Sausage Sizzle and Biggest Morning Tea trophy competition event for Cancer.
Cool cloudy weather was the order of the day as 32 members along with their 13 historic and six modern vehicles made their way to the home of hosts for the day, June and Terry Mabbitt.
Biggest Morning Tea spokesperson Lyn West opened proceedings by welcoming everyone and thanking the Mabbitt's for hosting the event.
Lyn invited everyone to partake in the morning tea of scones, jam and cream, and for those who wished to make a donation to the Cancer Council.
Meanwhile, people were invited to wander out into the sunshine to a shed out the back to take their pick of assorted books which host Terry no longer wished to keep.
"Help yourselves!" Terry said.
In addition, Mary Rowley had brought a few items no longer required at her home to offer to members for a donation.
These donations were added to the other donations for the Cancer Council.
Members were seen to be enjoying themselves whilst comfortably seated in the Mabbitt's special indoor/outdoor venue chatting over scones and coffee.
Following morning tea, Mrs. Mabbitt introduced Past ACCMB President and Life Member, Graham Edwards who had been prepped to give a 'Who am I' to the group.
This being something different in addition to the usual program was an attempt to involve newer members in the ACCMB with some of their life stories.
Graham gave a most interesting story of his almost 81 years, most of it spent in Murray Bridge, Wynarka, Karoonda and the Pinnaroo area.
There are always a few surprises for the listeners when hearing about others' life stories.
After a few questions from the floor, the group showed their appreciation by the usual applause.
At the end of Graham's address, Terry Mabbitt and Tom West headed for the BBQ shed and soon the pleasant aroma of onions and sausages cooking wafted around.
Many members had brought their own salads, which together, made a tasty meal.
At the conclusion of lunch, there were two games set up for willing participants.
At one end of the outdoor area, contestants could throw a couple of plastic hoops onto a large mat which was numbered in squares.
Scores were kept by Brenda Cowie and went towards individual tallies for the annual trophy for the Sausage Sizzle Run.
Simultaneously, at the other end of the venue, a fun game of "laying an egg" (in reality-a ping pong ball) into an egg carton, which had numbers 1-12 in each section.
There was much hilarity watching members hold the ball between their thighs and walk (hobble/totter/shuffle, etc) to the carton and 'lay' their egg.
Lyn West scored this event and the scores of both games were added together for individuals to find a winner for the trophy, which will be divulged at the clubs annual Presentation Dinner in June.
After the games were over, people began packing up to make their way home.
It seemed that everyone had enjoyed a happy day with lots of pleasant social interaction and laughter, before thanking the Mabbitt's and the West's for their efforts on the day.
There were many positive comments volunteered as people said their goodbyes and thank you's to the hosts, Terry and June.
Final donations to the Cancer Council raised $270 and a big thank you went out to all from Lyn West.
For further details and information about the 51 year old ACCMB, head to the clubs website here or contact Publicity and Historical Officer Graham Edwards on 0428813070.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.