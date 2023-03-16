The Murray Valley Standard
Biggest Morning Tea for Auto Collectors Club

By Graham Edwards and Lyn West
March 16 2023 - 3:30pm
It was that time of the year again for the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) to hold their annual Sausage Sizzle and Biggest Morning Tea trophy competition event for Cancer.

