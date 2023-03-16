The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Meningie's young Jeffery twins take out South Australia's Carp Frenzy

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 16 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin brothers Lincoln and Oscar Jeffrey won the SA Carp Frenzy. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Congratulatory carp honours go to two Meningie twins who have been fishing since the moment they could stand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.