Congratulatory carp honours go to two Meningie twins who have been fishing since the moment they could stand.
Oscar and Lincoln Jeffery - twins aged 11 - can often be found at the Meningie Lions Park jetty, simply enjoying the adrenaline of trying to out do one another when it comes to fishing.
The South Australian Carp Frenzy, was the twins first online competition, and they brought home top placings.
Lincoln took out the top place, just ahead of his brother who placed a highly commendable second.
"It was good to win," Lincoln said..
Both boys plan to use the fantastic prize money to further their stock of fishing gear, with Oscar hoping for a new rod.
Their little trolley they take down to the jetty most days, is far from what they want in the future, which if the twins keep reeling in winnings, will not be too hard to make a reality.
"I want to get a Jimny so I can put a little tinny on the back!" Oscar said.
The pairs favourite fishing places are Robe, and Cape Jaffa where there is an abundance of their favourite, Salmon and squid to catch with enough to share around.
Proud mother, Robyn Jeffery said that the fishing habit came from their father, Brad Jeffery, and their grandfather.
"They were actually giving away fish last holidays to anyone who was having a slow day, an older gentleman on the jetty told his wife he would come out to catch dinner, and he wasn't lucky, so the boys gave him plenty of fish," she said.
"From the moment they could, they had a rod in their hands, all the holidays now revolve being around the water, which as they get older is now far easier, we can trust they'll be safe by the water."
Last school holidays was also a momentous moment for Oscar, catching a garfish out on the beach, having full bragging rights over their father, Brad, who has never caught one.
The Jeffrey's upcoming Easter getaway camping trip, will be another competition in itself with the twins striving to catch a gummy shark.
