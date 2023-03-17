The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Floods

Crown land licence fees waived for properties across the Murray Darling Basin

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
River front properties in the Mid Murray are likely to benefit from the wavered fee. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Department of Environment and Water have provided some relief to shack owners, and residents across the River Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.