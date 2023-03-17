Department of Environment and Water have provided some relief to shack owners, and residents across the River Murray.
The fee to have moorings, jetties, pipeline and pumps on Crown land have been waived to some residents of the River Murray.
"Approval has been received for Crown land license fees, administered by the department, pertaining to jetties, pumps and pipelines and moorings to be waived for a 12 month period," a spokesperson from DEW said.
"Affected people have been advised of these fee waivers."
Not all residents will receive the waiver, as not all properties along the river were adversely affected, it will be a case by case basis, with all eligible property owners being notified by the department.
Properties higher in the Mid Murray, Swan Reach, Caurnamont and some around the Mannum area are likely to benefit from fees being wavered to the magnitude of the flood inundation in the area.
