The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Council reject motion that would better benefit councillors, not the community

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Mat O'Brien, Airlie Keen and John DeMichele stand up against personal gains in council. Picture by Sam Lowe

While there are some things that have been brought to the attention of the Rural City of Murray Bridge that need to be done to better benefit the community - whether it is dog parks or electric vehicle charging stations - council has made a stand against one motion purely to benefit the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.