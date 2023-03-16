While there are some things that have been brought to the attention of the Rural City of Murray Bridge that need to be done to better benefit the community - whether it is dog parks or electric vehicle charging stations - council has made a stand against one motion purely to benefit the community.
During the council meeting on Tuesday, March 14, a motion was put forward regarding new elected member profiles on the council website to better inform the community of each councillor's skills and achievements.
Councillor John DeMichele said being on council is not about the councillors themselves but about the community and if someone wanted more information on elected members they should be able to do their own research.
"The community know who they voted for, it's not upsell about us, it's about what we can do for the community," he said.
"I think I'd like to see more community based information than that of the elected members."
Councillors Airlie Keen, Mat O'Brien, Fred Toogood, Andrew Baltensperger and Karen Eckermann all spoke out about the motion and said for safety reasons and also professional reasons, the profiles could be detrimental.
Councillor O'Brien said there are a lot of serious issues in the community that take precedence and those in need would not care for councillors to talk about themselves when a lot of that information is readily available online.
"Most of us promote it ourselves about who we are and what we stand for, and I think that's pretty well known given that most of us have been in [council] for a while and the two new members were convincingly elected as well," he said.
Councillor Airlie Keen said that it may seem like an innocent move to include more information from the councillors but as most of the members have been or are still in businesses or other forums, it may be inappropriate to do so.
"It somewhat misunderstands the nature of the elected body," she said.
"Once you're here in this chamber, you are an elected member equally, not more elected than anyone else if you've got letters in front of your name, or if you have degrees or multiple degrees, you are on an equal footing.
"Your vote is worth one. Another member's vote is worth one," Councillor Keen said.
