The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission released the latest findings from the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, revealing the level of harm experienced by residents.
South Australia as a whole has taken top place in a less than desired category, we ranked first nationally in capital city consumption of methylamphetamine (Meth).
Regional South Australia has also placed first for Meth, MDMA and Fentanyl use, with a tidy second place in consumption of Cannabis use.
Across the Regional South Australia, Alcohol consumption had dropped significantly from April 2022, with below the regional average for August 2022.
Cannabis is currently being used more than 4x the national average in regional South Australia.
Cocaine and Heroin, are at an all time low across the region, likely due to higher costs, and difficulties from importation due to many successful police operations.
Fentanyl, Ketamine, Oxycondone, Meth and MDMA consumption have all seen a significant rise in use.
The commission's acting chief executive officer, Matt Rippon, said that much of the harm suffered at the hands of organised crime is because of illicit drugs.
Wastewater analysis of residents' excretions of substances provides crucial information on drug markets and serious and organised criminal activity to support government in creating a safer nation.
More than 14 tonnes of methylamphetamine, cocaine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA) and heroin was consumed in the sixth year of the program to August, 2022, with an estimated street value of $10 billion.
While this represents a 10 per cent reduction in total consumption from the fifth year (2020-21), there were increases in national methylamphetamine and heroin consumption from the fifth to sixth years of the program.
"This is a concerning amount, both in terms of economic cost - the actual spending on drugs - and the cost to the community - through violence, road trauma, property crime, illness, injury and deaths associated with illicit drug use," Mr Rippon said.
The latest report of the commission's wastewater program covered sampling in August and October, 2022.
In August, 58 wastewater sites were monitored nationally, covering about 57 per cent of the population.
Between April and August, 2022, national consumption of methylamphetamine, cocaine, alcohol and nicotine decreased in both capital city and regional sites while consumption of all other drugs monitored by the program increased.
"The findings show methylamphetamine continues to be the most-consumed illicit stimulant by some margin. We also saw record-low national consumption of cocaine," Mr Rippon said.
The commission considers that the low level of cocaine consumption is primarily due to law enforcement seizures and detections which limited supply because there is no evidence of a reduction in demand.
"Illicit drugs and legal drugs with abuse potential are harmful. Reliable drug consumption data are a key indicator of the level of harm experienced by the community. This is because the level of community harm is directly related to the quantity of substances consumed," Mr Rippon said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.