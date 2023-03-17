A two-day operation targeting crime in Murray Bridge has led to 13 people being arrested and charged.
The operation - run by Murray Mallee Police - was carried out on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, police arrested and charged 13 people with various offences ranging from warrants, breaching bail, property damage and theft.
In addition, police reported four people for various other criminal offences.
In relation to road safety, police issued 12 expiation notices, six defect notices for unroadworthy vehicles, and detected one person drink driving.
All vehicles were impounded for 28 days and the drivers were issued with an immediate six month loss of licence.
A further two drivers were detected driving with an illicit drug in their system.
A 46-year-old man from Glandore was arrested on Tuesday, March 14.
He was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing prescription drugs and possessing equipment used for the consumption of a controlled drug.
He was refused bail and remanded in custody to re-appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date.
As a result of this arrest, police subsequently searched a residence in Murray Bridge where they located and arrested a 50-year-old man from Murray Bridge.
Police alleged the man was in possession of a taser and various illicit drugs as well as equipment used for the consumption of a controlled substance.
He was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a controlled drug and other drug offences.
He was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police also searched a property in Murray Bridge and uncovered an unregistered firearm and various other weapons and illicit drugs.
A 44-year-old man from Murray Bridge was charged with various firearms, weapons and drug offences and bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court at a later date.
Murray Mallee Police will continue to take action against those who choose to commit crime or make poor choices when getting behind the wheel of a car.
Anyone with information about the sale, supply or possession of illicit drugs or weapons is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - You can remain anonymous.
