Police

Two-day Murray Mallee Police operation leads to arrest and charge of 13 people

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 17 2023 - 11:30am
13 people arresed and charged in Murray Bridge. Picture file

A two-day operation targeting crime in Murray Bridge has led to 13 people being arrested and charged.

