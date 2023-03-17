The flood-affected section of Hunter Road, west of Burdett Road in Cowirra, will reopen to all vehicles with a 40km/h speed restriction in place at 12pm Saturday 18 March, following the completion of temporary repairs.
The road's reopening means both the Mannum downstream and upstream ferries can resume normal service, without vehicle weight restrictions.
The additional passenger-only ferry service running between Cowirra and Mannum is no longer required and will cease operating after Saturday, 18 March.
Immediate works to repair the sections of Hunter Road that had washed away to considerable depth, west of Burdett Road, have now been substantially completed. Road assessments have also been completed.
While Hunter Road has been reopened to all vehicles, a 40km/h speed restriction will remain in place while works continue to rebuild the edge of the road formation. These works are expected to be completed by the end of April.
The reopening of Hunter Road, west of Burdett Road, marks a milestone in the River Murray flood recovery effort as it will be the first time since November 2022 - when road closures due to flooding impacts first occurred - that all 12 State Government-managed roads impacted by the flood event will have been reopened.
While speed restrictions remain in place on Kingston Road, Morgan Road, Stott Highway, Angas Valley Road, Hunter Road, Burdett Road and Ferry Road, the Department is undertaking pavement testing and repair works to allow restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible.
Bookpurnong and Kingston Roads still have Oversize/Overmass restrictions in place, while Ferry Road is restricted to light vehicles only.
Some local government roads remain closed, with updates being provided by the relevant local councils.
Road users are reminded to comply with all road signage and always drive to the conditions, with speed restrictions in place. Please continue to be mindful of other motorists and staff on site.
Attention has now turned to longer term repairs and reconstruction activities. The Department continues to work closely with local councils, and emergency and essential services to ensure a coordinated approach to activities.
Planning to identify potential longer term works to improve the resilience of the impacted transport network has also commenced.
