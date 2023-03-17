After spending nearly four months on her moorings, the Murray Princess has made a historic return to the river.
The recent River Murray flood event significantly impacted tourism for the river regions, but as recovery efforts move forward, the largest inland paddle wheeler in the Southern Hemisphere has been removed from her Mannum moors and is once again carrying passengers.
Murray Princess Captain Gus Smith said it is a really exciting yet apprehensive time returning the vessel back to her former glory.
"We've got to have a softly, softly approach for our river community that's lived through such a devastation disaster, but I like to keep the positives there, I think it's a good opportunity to show our guests a wonderful time and show them the devastation that is out there in our river community," he said.
"I've been the captain now on the Murray Princess for 12 months ... I think she is something very, very special.
"I had no idea how special until everybody seems to run to the banks and want the horn tooted, and a mound of people love to have their picture taken with the Princess in the background, so I think she is very special," Captain Smith said.
The Murray Princess crew are keen to get back on the river, and with a sold out cruise, the return is set to go down in history.
While it is important for the guests to enjoy the experience, the return of the Murray Princess is also one big step towards tourism recovery in the river regions.
Mid Murray Mayor Simone Bailey said it is fabulous news for the Mid Murray to have tourism back.
"Lots of reserves, parks, camping areas have been impacted so it's really hard to receive tourists at this time," she said.
"I know there was a lot of interest while the water was up and I think people are wanting to see the actual impact, and no, it doesn't take away from the fact we have had 2,500 homes in the Mid Murray district that have been inundated and many destroyed, but to have tourists see that, and see the devastation, it's good for them to understand."
Big Bend by Night is a stop that many Murray Princess guests get to experience on their cruise and owner, David LeBrun, is looking forward to having those tourists rolling back in through the doors.
Mr LeBrun said it was difficult for business having to close down for nearly four months, but knows things are getting back to normal thanks to the Murray Princess.
"Everybody has said it's back to normal now, but I know it's back to normal when we see the Murray Princess floating on the river," he said.
"She is the iconic vessel of the Mid Murray area and everybody comes down to the bank to have a look and she looks so good on the water. To me yes, that's the sign that things are back to normal."
Tracy Croft, SeaLink Marine and Tourism General Manager South Australia, said it was thanks to the help of Mayor Bailey and her crew at the Mid Murray Council that helped ensure the emergency moorings were in place for the Murray Princess and that she was safe to once again paddle down the river after the floods.
"Four months of nothing, it's pretty important for the crew, forget the commercial aspect, it's really important for the crew ... a lot of our crew and staff are local and we're always going to look local," she said.
"To have guests back and showing off the river at such an important time, this is a historic time, they're going to see the devastation now, but in 12 months time, that regeneration is going to be a pretty amazing opportunity."
The Murray Princess is also one of the tourism voucher opportunities announced by the South Australian Tourism Commission.
