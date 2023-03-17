The Murray Valley Standard
Historic day as the Murray Princess returns to the river

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Big Bend By Night Owner David LeBrun, SeaLink Marine and Tourism General Manager South Australia Tracy Croft, Murray Princess Captain Gus Smith and Mid Murray Mayor Simone Bailey at the return of the Murray Princess. Picture by Sam Lowe

After spending nearly four months on her moorings, the Murray Princess has made a historic return to the river.

