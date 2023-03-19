The world can be shattered with a simple, quiet knock on the door.
The grim message of a death in the family is delivered by police calling at the front door of a previously joyous home.
Too often, it is a road fatality that brings about an uneasy gathering of loved ones and the officers who must share the news.
Such scenarios are becoming common in the country as the state road toll stands at 34 lives compared with 16 at the same time in 2022.
This is more than double the previous figure.
Recently, country police pleaded with motorists to take more care on the road after a spate of road deaths in the Upper Spencer Gulf.
An inspector went as far as to say that all fatalities are preventable.
Speed and drink-driving are two of the killers.
Mobile phone use and the resultant distraction of the driver are other causes of smashes.
But sometimes it is the actions of others on the road - not the victim driver - that result in disaster.
And the motorist who causes the smash often survives to be haunted by the senseless waste of humanity that he or she has created.
When you venture onto the highway, make sure you save the knock on the door for someone calling on your loved ones with good cheer.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.