Around 50 firefighters responding to mulch fire in Langhorne Creek

Update - 1:20pm, Monday, March 20, 2023 - Currently 14 CFS trucks and approximately 50 CFS firefighters are onsite at the Langhorne Creek mulch fire, located at a green waste facility along Kangaroo Road.
Crews are actively working to ensure that the fire does not spread into nearby green waste and adjacent grass land.
As crews work to open up the mulch heaps with the aid of the site management team and their heavy machinery, an increase of smoke and flame activity may be seen by members of the community traveling on adjacent roads.
This is expected during firefighting activity and although there is no immediate threat to the local area or community, road users are advised to use caution on the roads as smoke may reduce visibility.
What to do:
Keep up to date:
Update - 9:20am, Monday, March 20, 2023 - CFS report the incident is expected to continue to produce smoke in the area for several hours..
Original -The Country Fire Service (CFS) has advised residents and motorists of Langhorne Creek to be cautious around an ongoing mulch fire.
CFS crews are currently responding to a mulch fire at a green waste facility which is creating a large amount of smoke, drifting in a northerly direction towards Hartley.
Motorists have been advised to drive with caution in the area and local residents should keep windows and doors closed until further notice.
Currently, this mulch fire has been reported as ongoing and CFS messages will be updated as the situation changes or before 9.05am, March 20.
