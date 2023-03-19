The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Around 50 firefighters responding to mulch fire in Langhorne Creek

Updated March 20 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current fire zone in Langhorne Creek. Picture supplied

Update - 1:20pm, Monday, March 20, 2023 - Currently 14 CFS trucks and approximately 50 CFS firefighters are onsite at the Langhorne Creek mulch fire, located at a green waste facility along Kangaroo Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.