It has been a long road for Bridge Trophies over the last three years as they have tackled Covid and relocation, but things are looking up for the trophy business turned café.
Manager Craig Atze said it was tough for business during Covid and lockdowns, but the business has come out with a smile on their faces.
"It started with sporting club orders not coming in at the end of the season because there wasn't any sport, especially in the Mallee as they got hit hard there," he said.
"I think some of the local ones did play some sport but didn't purchase anything because there wasn't enough to warrant getting trophies.
"It cut our money flow quite a bit. We were lucky to get some government help with the small business grants, we were pretty lucky to get a bit of help there," Mr Atze said.
Though Covid significantly impacted many small, local businesses, it also created an opportunity for change and Bridge Trophies took that opportunity bull by the horns.
During Covid, Bridge Trophies relocated from their store at 58 Bridge Street to 30 Bridge Street which Mr Atze said was beneficial to business.
"We introduced the café and lolly shop when we moved to our current location, just to add to the income coming in because you just don't know when something like Covid could happen again," he said.
"It's still hard even as a local business now, it's challenging - people have less disposable income to spend, which means less people are playing sport, which means clubs are struggling.
"We survived through it. We did have that little help from the government to top us up and we did have to take a bit out of our supers as well, not that we wanted to do that, but it was quite challenging at the time because trophies were our main thing," Mr Atze said.
"We're liking it here, we'd probably like it to be a bit busier, but everyone is pinching every dollar because they don't know what is now going to happen with interest rates and that."
With the addition of the café and lolly shop to the front of Bridge Trophies, it has also opened the business up to a range of new opportunities like visiting local markets to supply some sweet treats.
Mr Atze said the new and improved Bridge Trophies is something that all of the team are happy with and that they are loving what they do.
"I think we've come out of it and we're all happy to be doing what we do now, we probably took it for granted a bit before but now we are happy that we can do what we're doing," he said.
"Hopefully this year returns to a bit of normality. Hopefully it'll be good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.