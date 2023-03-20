What were once primary producer residences in Murray Bridge's North are now large blocks of land that for the past nearly 40 years have been ineligible for subdivision due to the zoning of the land.
Two years ago, the Murray Bridge Strategic Planning and Development Policy Committee (SPDPC) reviewed the concept plan for rezoning in Murray Bridge.
Now, after two years of hard work between councillors and local Murray Bridge residents, the proposal has been supported by State Government.
Up to 1000 new homes are set to be delivered under the proposal for residential development across the rapidly growing township.
The code amendment seeks to unlock three key parcels of land - totalling 113 hectares - to allow housing development and accommodate future population growth in the area.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley said that the rezoning is an opportunity for Murray Bridge, as more infrastructure will also be built to accommodate the booming population.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for Murray Bridge to grow and support our expanding workforce, and for home buyers to be part of one of the fastest growing communities in SA - all with a country lifestyle," he said.
"It also enables us to seek additional support services for the residents of Murray Bridge and is a great outcome for our thriving community."
Over the past two years, considerable work was done by the SPDPC to support the proposal, including identification of infrastructure requirements for growth areas and potential funding opportunities for stormwater, road and footpath upgrades.
Minister for Planning, Nick Champion said the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council has clear responsibilities into the future to safeguard the planned expansion.
"I have recently written to councils to make clear the responsibilities they have in strategic planning for their communities and encourage them to lead local development through proposed zoning changes," he said.
"This code amendment - led by Murray Bridge Council - is a great example of a council doing just that, and I commend those involved for their ongoing work.
"We encourage other councils to strategically lead similar code amendments to free up more land for residential properties. Increasing land supply in the right places, backed by good infrastructure and amenities, will create more diverse and affordable housing options to meet the needs of our State's growing population," he said.
With the rezoning process now underway, the council will undertake more detailed infrastructure investigations and engage with the community to ensure their ideas, concerns and aspirations are considered in developing the final code amendment.
Key organisations will also be consulted - including transport, emergency services, environmental and education agencies, as well as utility and telecommunication providers - to help ensure appropriate infrastructure and services are in place.
The proposed changes will then be presented to Minister for Planning Nick Champion for determination.
Councillor and member of the SPDPC, Airlie Keen, said she thanks Minister Champion for listening to the calls of Murray Bridge.
"He has wasted no time giving us the green light we need," she said.
"The freeze on rezoning while the new planning system was implemented, largely undertaken by the former Liberal government, has been costly for Murray Bridge landowners in the proposed growth area - this decision is significant for them."
The three sites were first identified as housing growth fronts for Murray Bridge in the 30-Year Plan for Greater Adelaide, 2017 Update.
The council's bid to have them rezoned is further underpinned by the Rural City of Murray Bridge Structure Plan (2011) and the Murray Bridge Residential Growth Areas Review 2022.
The initiated code amendment is an example of the strategic planning regional councils can lead as they engage with the State Planning Commission for the 30-Year Plan for Regional South Australia, which will shape the future of the State and its regional communities.
This proposal coincides with the Malinauskas Labor Government fast-tracking what will be the single largest release of residential land in the State's history - set to deliver at least 23,700 homes.
"The current high demand and shortage of housing in the township enables this rezoning to hit the ground running," said Councillor and member of the SPDPC, John DeMichele.
"It creates economic advantages for local and state governments by connecting into our current infrastructure and services."
More information on the council's proposal can be found on the PlanSA site.
