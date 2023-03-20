The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

After 40 years of want for subdivision, Murray Bridge is set for land rezoning

Updated March 21 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors and Strategic Planning and Development Policy Committee members Airlie Keen and John DeMichele with Mayor Wayne Thorley at one of the proposed blocks. Picture by Sam Lowe

What were once primary producer residences in Murray Bridge's North are now large blocks of land that for the past nearly 40 years have been ineligible for subdivision due to the zoning of the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.