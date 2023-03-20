Wellbeing Week in Murray Bridge was kicked off with the official launch of the Wellbeing Hub, the new home of health and wellbeing in Murray Bridge.
Murray Bridge Wellbeing Hub Project Officer Bridgette Syrus said the launch was a great opportunity to bring together organisations like the Square, the Haven and the Murray Bridge Community Centre each wanting to have a positive impact on the community.
"To finally get the Wellbeing Hub going has been super exciting," she said.
"The consultation started mid last year and received really, really positive feedback, so we wanted to get started as soon as possible so as not to lose that momentum and keep people engaged and excited.
"To officially launch it means the next step for the community, we've got some really good initiatives starting, but also to continue to support those ongoing initiatives," Ms Syrus said.
The Wellbeing Hub provides an opportunity for all members of the Murray Bridge community, but also surrounding communities to come together and get involved in fun activities for all ages, ranging from Ozharvest Cooking Sessions to Laughing Yoga and even something as simple as a Wellbeing Walk.
Ms Syrus said because Murray Bridge is so close to Adelaide and Mount Barker, people think support is easily accessible but at the end of the day Murray Bridge is still a country town that misses out on many opportunities.
"The Wellbeing Hub is almost just proof that Murray Bridge is a great community to live in and is a growing, thriving place," she said.
"And the fact that Wellbeing SA picked us, they've done Playford, they've done Lucindale Naracoorte, the fact that they identified us as a space just proves how up-and-coming we are as a space.
"It's just making things fair. You don't have to drive an hour or spend two hours on a bus to get to Adelaide to access something ... but having us being part of the Community Centre and working with the Haven gives us so many opportunities to expand," Ms Syrus said.
Some of the activities organised by the Wellbeing Hub during Wellbeing Week include a Harmony Day Garden Activity, Laughing Yoga, Let's Play with Music, and a Wellbeing Walk.
To find out more information about the dates, times and locations of these activities, visit the Wellbeing Hub's calendar here.
