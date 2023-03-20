Hundreds flocked to see the fantastic community and cultural spirit of Murray Bridge, with plenty of fantastic food and spectacular performances to watch.
It was a jam packed free family event, celebrating the cultural diversity of the Murraylands. The festivals own namesake, Yuntu-Walun, is Ngarrindjeri for coming together.
It is a long way from the war-torn country of Ukraine, but stunning dance performances gave an insight into a country that has been a war zone since the Russian invasion in 2022.
If you had a taste for South-East Asia, then there were plenty of performances by the Punjabi Folk Wave group that came from Adelaide to show off their incredible culture.
An art troupe from China was also up to show off their culture, travelling all the way from Adelaide to show off the rarely seen musical talents of traditional Chinese culture.
This is one of the first events for the whole community since the floods, so plenty of smiley faces were seen and plenty more Murraylands residents enjoying a taste of different cultures.
