"On March 23, 2020, it was a very frightening thing, shut at 2pm, six months we were going to be shut down for, that was what our industry leaders, our Prime Minister was telling us," Karen Milesi, owner of the Murray Bridge Hotel, said.
Three years on from the fateful day that the Murray Bridge Hotel had to close their doors, they are now experiencing business as usual, if not better.
Mrs Milesi said working for herself for the past 30 years she had never experienced anything like it and that it was not just her and her business that were impacted by Covid, but her staff.
"Staff who were not here on the premises, phoning, emailing me, 'what's going on? How can I pay my rent? What do you mean I can't work? What do you mean we're closing?', as we boarded up the windows and decommissioned the refrigeration," she said.
"The government kicked in quickly, which was brilliant, it away-ed a lot of the fears of my employees.
"I had 19 people on Job Keeper between here and the Motor Lodge, and that worked brilliantly," Mrs Milesi said.
During a period that was felt by many as a difficult time for on premises business, there was a shift to making the Murray Bridge Hotel's product more accessible, and with that, the addition of take-away for those looking to enjoy the food of the pub in their own homes.
As well as providing an opportunity to enjoy pub food outside of the pub, the Murray Bridge Hotel made use of the closure periods and took steps towards renovating and improving the facilities to attract more business once reopened.
"We had a young chef, a kid who was a school-based apprentice, had finished school and started full-time, he would come every day in his chef's uniform, and we were closed, and we were knocking render off the wall, we were tiling, we were grinding, we were polishing, he'd be doing that in his chef uniform," Mrs Milesi said.
"We'd just come in and work 10am to 3pm, four days a week and just have a long weekend, have some party food at the end of it, it was good.
"It's just been a constant adaptation, and we're kind of back to where we are ... I think I've seen a lot of stuff in the last three years, both good and bad," she said.
Though Mrs Milesi acknowledged the constant rollercoaster to business that was Covid, the Murray Bridge Hotel has recently experienced a business boom with tourists coming to experience the River Murray in flood.
While business looked to possibly suffer once again from a natural disaster, having all restrictions eased, the new refurbishments and a strong team of staff, things are continuing to improve for the Murray Bridge Hotel.
"Sitting there thinking, 'jeez, how's that going to go, could be a bit depressing', well it was the absolute opposite of that," Mrs Milesi said.
"The absolute behemoth of tourism, foot traffic, day-trippers, I've never seen anything like it in 26 years.
"We could not keep up with just the volume of people coming through the door, all day long wanting food and drinks," she said.
"It was phenomenal really, it was very good, I cannot complain, not at all, and we tried our hardest."
