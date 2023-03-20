Passenger seriously injured in overnight crash in Murray Bridge

A passenger was airlifted to hospital following a crash that occurred at Murray Bridge North last night.
At about 9pm on Monday, March 20, a station wagon and truck collided at the intersection of Mannum Road and Reedy Creek Road in Murray Bridge North.
The truck was carrying two tractors and a baler.
The passenger of the station wagon, a 60-year-old Jervois man, was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with critical injuries.
His condition is now believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.
The car driver, a 63-year-old Jervois woman, and the truck driver, a 50-year-old Victorian man, suffered only minor injuries.
The vehicles were removed and the scene was cleared overnight.
Murray Bridge traffic police are currently investigating the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.