Police

Passenger seriously injured in overnight crash in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 9:30am
Murray Bridge Police investigating overnight crash. Picture file

A passenger was airlifted to hospital following a crash that occurred at Murray Bridge North last night.

