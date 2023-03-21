As the world reflects on a difficult three years of battling Covid, one Murray Bridge general practice is looking on the bright side.
Bridge Clinic practice manager, Sally Jarrett said that Covid provided an opportunity for medical practitioners to excel and that as a result of the pandemic there have since been improvements to the delivery of medicine, especially rurally.
"Some really good things have come out of Covid," Ms Jarrett said.
"Telehealth has been a really good thing and that wouldn't have come out as quickly if it wasn't for Covid, and things like e-prescriptions, pharmacists being able to supply vaccinations, and people being able to go elsewhere to receive support rather than just a general practice ... that would never have happened without Covid."
As Covid began making its way into South Australia, Ms Jarrett remembered feeling positively prepared to tackle the challenge and that it provided an opportunity for medical practitioners to make a positive impact.
While Ms Jarrett was looking optimistically at how Covid could actually benefit the medical world, Murray Bridge General Practitioner (GP) Doctor Peter Rischbieth said there was a fear that settled in fairly quickly.
"I can remember quite clearly, we were on a holiday in America and came back and half of those people got Covid and my family didn't, but I was part of a cohort of people in the US who came back to Australia, one tested positive and then we all went into quarantine," he said.
"It meant that I was at home, having never been in quarantine before, and I had to then learn how to do telehealth consultations, I sat in my chair all day long, doing meetings with others saying 'have we got enough morgues, do we need to get more refrigerating trucks'.
"That was really scary, that first telephone meeting not knowing if we have enough morgue facilities, that's when I thought 'well shit, this is serious'," Doctor Rischbieth said.
Though the beginning of the pandemic was a time of uncertainty and fear for many - including medical practitioners themselves - Ms Jarrett fondly remembered those first weeks where patients would bring a card or a cake to thank doctors for their work.
That all changed as the pandemic progressed, with the added unknown of mask mandates and QR codes, and to the point where medical practitioners were being updated at the same time as everybody else through the press conferences.
"There was a lot of community anger about QR codes and vaccines and masks, and general practice was just trying to do their best, follow the rules as best they could, and often the patients would find out information on the news before we would find out ourselves," Ms Jarrett said.
"I think it would've been very hard and very understandable for the general public not to trust the health experts - whoever they saw the experts as being, which is us, the government and the Department of Health - because we were all learning as things were going along.
"Things happened really quickly, changes happened really quickly and to the layperson, they may not have necessarily understood why those changes had been made, the receptionist may not know what someone walking up the street would know from the news, it was fear, for sure," she said.
Doctor Rischbieth said as the pandemic progressed, Murray Bridge was well supported by the government and was recognised as a regional hub, even having one of very few rural respiratory clinics in the state.
"That was a big change in how we had to deliver that service but also how to deal with our patients - some who would have to travel long distances - because we didn't want to have them in our mainstream clinics and infect other people," he said.
"They were really, really tough times for many, especially those in nursing homes, not having their families around them, but also psychologically, having people not be able to visit their family members interstate, but we were having many consultations with people about these things.
"I think going forward, we still need to vigilant, we don't know if there's going to be another big wave or a little wave, but most of the people have been vaccinated now, most of the people know if they get sick, they may be eligible for antiviral medications, so people know now," Doctor Rischbieth said.
"From my point of view, I think we've done OK ... but I think it showed that our health workforce, especially in rural areas is just on a tipping balance, the demands on the rural medical and nursing workforce were huge, and it's going to continue, but this has really made it even more challenging for people providing services."
