The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Covid

Medical practice benefitted but rural medical workforce still struggling

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georjia McDonald, Emily Burt, Sallly Jarrett and Meg Daniel, just some of the staff keeping the wheels rolling at Bridge Clinic. Picture by Sam Lowe

As the world reflects on a difficult three years of battling Covid, one Murray Bridge general practice is looking on the bright side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.