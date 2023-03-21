Following in the footsteps of the senior competition, Mypolonga took home the victory in the Under 15's Murray Towns Cricket competition.
After 12 tough weeks, Mypolonga and Monarto went head to head at Homburg Oval for the competition's grand final, but it was Mypolonga that took the win by 47 runs.
Monarto's R Bates and Z Ohara batted the best for the team scoring 32 and 21 runs, but Mypolonga's R Hagger and T Hollis were working at chipping down the batsman, each bowling three wickets.
Monarto also fared well on the bowling front with R Bates bowling two, J Groves and O Lunnay getting one each, but Mypolonga's B Pahl scoring 33 and L Stewart batting 27 added to the team's push to a win.
The final score was Monarto, 136 runs, to Mypolonga, 183 runs.
In the Under 13's, Mypolonga faced off against Jervois at Mypolonga Oval in a close game.
Jervois were able to score a great 86 runs before Mypolonga took the lead, winning nine runs for a total of 95.
At Karoonda Oval, the Karoonda Magpies played against Monarto in a well played match.
Monarto scored a good 85 runs before the game's tides turned and Karoonda took the lead, bowling better and winning by four wickets.
It was a big game at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds between Imperials and Wanderers, Imperials starting well with 97 runs.
Though they seemed to be playing well, Wanderers were up on the day, taking the win by six wickets.
Things looked similar at Meningie Oval for the final game of the day between Mannum and Meningie.
Mannum's 94 runs sat well on the field, but Meningie took the lead and won by six wickets.
