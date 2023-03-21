The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Murray Towns Cricket Under 15s play off in grand final

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Towns Cricket Under 15's champions, Mypolonga. Picture supplied

Following in the footsteps of the senior competition, Mypolonga took home the victory in the Under 15's Murray Towns Cricket competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.