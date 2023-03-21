Ngarrindjeri and Kokatha man, Harley Hall tells the wonders of the first nations stories, the oldest culture on earth through meaningful art, and murals to keep his culture alive and integrated into every day society.
From decorative paintings at schools across the state, humble merchandise of Harley's own making, to incredible mural displays, there is not a whole lot that Harley has not done to try and share his culture with others.
Recently, Harley has been involved in painting a massive mural in North Adelaide, depicting Australia's most famous resident, the mighty red Kangaroo lazing under sequences of the moon.
"I was inspired by my sister, she had been my biggest influence getting me into art, and connecting with my culture," Harley said.
"I guess it came to no surprise, that during school when I should've been listening to my teachers, I was busy drawing instead.
"My report cards when I was little, the teachers would always write that if I was listening as much as I was drawing, I would be doing a lot better."
Harley admits that drawing and art had always been apart of his life, long before he took a great leap of faith ten years ago and started to create beautiful pieces of First Nations stories that he had learned from his family.
"We are story tellers, being the oldest living culture in the world. Being aboriginal, and that is something we are very proud of," he said.
"I always thought that if I could leave our stories, as well as my own, through art for people to love and enjoy, then I think I am doing my part in the world."
Being a very diverse culture, with different ways of telling their stories through artistic expression, Harley is proud to incorporate both his Ngarrindjeri and Kokatha heritage into his artworks.
"We are definitely very diverse in our clan groups, and throughout Australia. Not everyone does the dots, most people see, some groups do line work, up in the Northern Territory, and my own Ngarrindjeri we just do line work," he said.
"Me being a contemporary artist, I do both the dots and the lines to show that represent both sides I come from."
When not painting, Harley is happy to share his cultural knowledge and share important moments in the community, by doing many welcome to country ceremonies for Murray Bridge event.
He said the inclusion of First Nations people is vastly improving.
"It's great to get out in the community and perform the ceremonies, with the acknowledgement of being the first land owners of the region," he said.
"It's like, you wouldn't go into someone's house without permission, it's bad manners. So these ceremonies, allow us to welcome you onto our land in our way."
Mr Hall's artwork can be found on Facebook, Aboriginal Art Designs, and through his own cultural business he can hired for cultural services.
