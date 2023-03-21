The Murray Valley Standard
Murray Bridge artist tells his history through incredible artwork and mural paintings

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 22 2023 - 9:30am
Harley Hall and his latest mural in North Adelaide Supplied

Ngarrindjeri and Kokatha man, Harley Hall tells the wonders of the first nations stories, the oldest culture on earth through meaningful art, and murals to keep his culture alive and integrated into every day society.

