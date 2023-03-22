New and rare opportunity to own land Advertising Feature

These exclusive golf course allotments are now available so if you're looking for a place to call home, contact the Newbridge Sales Team today on 0427 901 315. Picture supplied.

Newbridge, the newest residential community in the heart of Murray Bridge, has released ten new premium allotments overlooking the two new fairways of the Murray Bridge Golf Club. Dubbed as the new green heart of Murray Bridge, every detail of Newbridge has been carefully considered to create a connected community with spacious reserves, play spaces, walking trails and tree-lined streets.

Newbridge is proudly being delivered by visionary South Australian developer, Burke Urban, who create beautiful living environments where people thrive and lifestyles are enhanced, places where a connection with people is just as important as connecting with the outdoors.

The ten newly released premium allotments offer spectacular views over the expansive green space of the two new fairways, which extend through the middle of Newbridge to provide a beautiful green entry to this new neighbourhood.

These exclusive blocks range in size from 646-972m2 with a variety of street frontages to choose from.

"Newbridge offers the opportunity to purchase, live, grow and connect in this thriving community. A range of house and land packages are available, or purchasers are free to use the builder of their choice. Newbridge offers premium land at an affordable price, so purchasers can build their dream home without breaking the bank," Burke Urban sales and marketing director, Olivia Burke said.

Four stages of land have been released to date, consisting of over 90 allotments. More than 25 homes are either under construction or complete, and the first group of residents have already moved into their new homes. The beautiful entry reserves, landscaping and play spaces are already complete and the planting of the leafy street trees and water-wise verges has also commenced.

The addition of the two new golf fairways has elevated the Murray Bridge Golf Course to a par-71 championship standard with the Club now offering a new driving range, and a club bar and restaurant which provides a social hub for the community.

Murray Bridge is located less than an hour from the Adelaide CBD and is home to quality schools, health care services, shopping centres, childcare, sport and fitness facilities, cafes, and pubs. It's also a short 25-minute drive to the Adelaide Hills, which is host to some of the state's best wineries and cellar doors.

Murray Bridge is experiencing unprecedented growth and is on track to become one of the largest regional cities in South Australia. According to the Murray Bridge Council, there are currently close to $1 billion of projects either completed or in the works, ensuring there are jobs and opportunities in abundance.