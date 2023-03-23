After closing in 2015, the Mindarie mineral mine is set to reopen with new despots found, and a new out of this world opportunity.
Murray Zircon closed down its operation in Mindarie due to high costs and an unfortunate lull in the mineral market.
But General Manager, Craig Easton said the reopening has a necessity due to a changed business model, and new direct consumers, instead of battling it out on the open markets.
"We are re-starting the mineral sands operations, through one of our mineral strips, which is a fancy way of saying ore deposits beneath the ground," he said.
The mine will have a new processing facility, new mining facilities and a almost doubling of the mining camp all in order to meet the demand of Murray Zircon's consumers, with first export shipment expected by the end of the financial year.
Murray Zircon will mine various mineral sands, including zircon, which is used in industrial ceramics, which are used aerospace applications. Ceramics are primarily found in engine and exhaust systems, thermal protection shields, and structures for ultra-high-speed flying objects.
"Primarily the ore will turn into one of two things, the zircon component, our heavy mineral concentrate will be turned into industrial ceramics, not just your plates or cups at home," Mr Easton said.
"The most famous use of the zircon in a ceramic, is the tiles of the outside of space shuttles, because zircon has a low coefficient of thermal expansion, which is a fancy way of saying that when you heat it or cool it, that it doesn't change its shape, and has good insular properties.
"So when in space, and its going through all those changes in temperatures, it doesn't stress the structure of the shuttle," he said.
The other minerals mined at Mindarie, will go into making titanium dioxide, which is used as a colourant, to make white products, white.
Plastics, food items, sunscreen and even toothpaste are some of the products, the minerals will end up as.
Aside from the ore-some space adventures, the mining camp is now almost doubling in size, with new facilities coming including a western-themed bar for staff for added comfort and enjoyment.
"We are upgrading that from 54 to 106 rooms out there, and we have a wonderful catering contractor who is already out there, catering for our construction and staff staff who are already out on site," Mr Easton said.
"We are in the final stages of our little bar area, we've got a Western themed bar that we're working on at the moment, as well as gyms and a BBQ area."
Mr Easton also urges for any interested persons, with concerns about the mine, or the area to join the Murray Mallee Community Consultative (MMCCC).
"That's a committee that we chair once a month, to get people in and tell us how Murray Zircon is performing in the local community, just to give us some feedback in the terms of things we are doing right, and what may be needing improvement, or where there may be community concerns," he said.
