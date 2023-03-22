Things kicked off with a bang at Murray Bridge High School over the weekend as River Murray footballers got together to take part in the Summit and Auskick Super Clinic.
SANFL game development coordinator, Nick Dillon said the day was a great opportunity for club's to learn more about coaching and the behind the scenes, while junior players were able to learn some more footy skills.
"It was a pretty amazing day to be honest, we had around 60 participants in the Summit and between 80 and 100 kids at the Super Clinic as well," he said.
"We had a lot of buy in from local clubs and the [River Murray Football] League were amazing in helping to promote it and set it all up.
"We had Adam Hartlett, the senior coach from West Adelaide, and the Under 17 coach and talent manager, Russell Godson come down and present, along with Ryan Nelson, who's SANFL's coaching guru and they did a fantastic job with our coaches from the region, and then we had some people come down and present on club administration as well, which was fantastic," Mr Dillon said.
While representatives and members from River Murray clubs took part in the Summit, the Auskick Super Clinic provided an opportunity for young footballers from the region to show off some of their skills and also learn more with the hopes of encouraging the future of football.
Mr Dillon said the clinic - which was run by SANFL staff - had significant positive feedback from parents and opens the door to hold something similar in future.
"Another bonus was we had the Premiership Cups there as part of the Gather Round Roadshow, we had the AFL cup, the AFLW, the SANFL cup and the SANFLW cups, so for kids and parents alike to get their photos with those cups, was a huge bonus for us as well and that was very well received," he said.
Prior to the Summit, River Murray Football League President, Phil Gogel was keen to get every single one of the coaches and administration teams out to participate and learn ahead of the upcoming season.
Mr Dillon said it was important for those people to come out because as footy moves forward, it brings with it more challenges.
"Footy is getting harder and harder to run for clubs, as far as administration goes, there's a lot of things that get thrown at footy clubs, so the more we can educate them on things they need to do, whether it be getting ready for round one, whether it be getting themselves in the right space to go for grants for facilities, and probably the big thing is coaching," he said.
"We want to see the best coaches at our clubs, because coaches make or break a football club. If you've got great coaches, you're going to keep your kids there and set a good culture, if you have poor coaches who are coaching for the wrong reason, then you're going to lose the kids or senior players as well, so that's really important too.
"To bring this event to Murray Bridge and surrounding towns, a lot of the time you'd have to go to Adelaide for things like this, so when we created this ... the idea was, 'let's bring this to the River Murray Football League', rather than them have to travel to get this sort of education and information, so we think that is really important as well," Mr Dillon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.