We Were at

Kicking goals in the River Murray

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
Avah Thiele from Jervois, Chance Hearne, Bella Materne and Charlie Kitto from SANFL, Xavier Jackson from Murray Bridge and Madison Hearne from Ramblers with the AFL and SANFL women's and men's trophies. Picture by William Bailey

Things kicked off with a bang at Murray Bridge High School over the weekend as River Murray footballers got together to take part in the Summit and Auskick Super Clinic.

