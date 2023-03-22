The 2023 Karoonda Farm Fair and Show is shaping up to be a fun, educational day out with the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board (MRLB) showcasing just some of the work they do to benefit the region.
Landscape board staff will represent the breadth of the organisation's work, including sustainable agriculture, landscape ecology, education, citizen science and sustainable water use.
MRLB General Manager, Andrew Meddle said the organisation is looking forward to being at this year's Karoonda Farm Fair, and that it is a great opportunity for staff to engage with members of the community and talk about the work done to help develop sustainable and resilient landscapes.
"Our sustainable agriculture and district officer teams will be on board to talk to land managers about the initiatives we're involved in to help build healthy, productive soils and manage pest plants and animal issues," he said.
"Water licence holders in the Mallee Prescribed Wells and Peake Roby and Sherlock areas are also encouraged to come and talk to us about upcoming amendments to the Water Allocation Plan.
"We're keen to get input from the community so these can be considered as part of the future planning for local groundwater users," Mr Meddle said.
The MRLB's Farm Fair marquee seeks to educate and entertain people of all ages with Animals Anonymous and Find our Fung competitions just some of the activities to keep future landowners entertained.
The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board tent also makes up part of the Mallee Stump Trail and is a learning destination for Children's University participants.
The Murray- Darling Basin Authority, PIRSA, Biosecurity SA, SA Drought Hub and the Farm Forestry Network will also have a presence at the MRLB marquee.
