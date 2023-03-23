The Murray Valley Standard
A splash of paint in Murray Bridge

By Lauren Thomson
March 23 2023 - 1:30pm
Murray Bridge Art Fest will be held 11am to 3pm Sunday, April 16. Picture supplied

A swirl of excitement and colour will fill Sixth Street with creative opportunities and artistic flair when Murray Bridge Art Fest is opened next month.

