A swirl of excitement and colour will fill Sixth Street with creative opportunities and artistic flair when Murray Bridge Art Fest is opened next month.
Previously known as Little Art Fest, the sixth annual, free community festival has been renamed to make it clear there is plenty of activities available for people of all ages.
Murray Bridge Art Fest will be held between 11am and 3pm on Sunday, April 16 and audiences can expect free creative workshops, family entertainment and local live music, for all ages and skill levels, as well as a range of food trucks to satisfy hungry bellies.
Evelyn Roth's Nylon Zoo inflatable storytelling dome will invite festival goers to enter into a world of colourful imagination, costumes and stories.
Try your hand at acrylic painting, printmaking, Ngarrindjeri weaving and aerosol art. Write a poem, paint a silk scarf and take a spin on a pottery wheel.
Have fun with wool by felting your own wearable art brooch, and learning to crochet with the Murray Bridge Spinners and Weavers.
Face painting and fun craft activities for the littlest family members will mean there is something to hold the attention of the whole crew.
Murray Bridge Regional Gallery Director Fulvia Mantelli said there is the opportunity this year to pre-book for a few select workshops and experiences on offer.
"For most of the workshops attendees are welcome to rock up and participate on the day - no planning required," she said.
"Whether you're a seasoned artist or struggle to draw a stick figure, we believe that the range of experiences on offer caters for anyone in the community who would like to participate.
"Even if creating isn't your scene, we encourage everyone to visit the current exhibitions at the gallery, grab a bite to eat and soak up the vibe in the street," Mrs Mantelli said.
See the full program and details on the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery website http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/events
