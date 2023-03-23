The Murray Valley Standard
River residents warned about the door to door dodgy trades in the area

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
March 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Dodgy trades persons have been operating in the Murraylands area Photo: File

River residents have been warned about shady tradies operating in the area, as flood recovery means a boom in tradespeople coming in to aid recovery.

