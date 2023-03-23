River residents have been warned about shady tradies operating in the area, as flood recovery means a boom in tradespeople coming in to aid recovery.
Bitumen bandits have recently been operating in the Riverland, and may move into the Mid Murray area to provide road base for flood recovery victims.
Recently, on Facebook, it was noted that there is a solar panel installer going door to door in Mannum, with a business address linked to a hot desk in Adelaide with other similarly named solar supplier businesses, which residents commented and agreed that it was likely a fake business.
Residents are reminded to check all certificates, including ABN's and not to not rely on online reviews, or social media.
Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs, Andrea Michaels warns everyone about the tactics used to trick, or pressure residents into agreeing for work to be done.
"Anyone going door to door and offering to do trade work is an immediate red flag. Do not hire anyone that turns up at your door unsolicited," she said.
"These people are highly organised and often use high pressure tactics to try and pressure consumers in to shelling out their money for poor quality work.
"Don't be pressured. Call legitimate businesses to get quotes. If one offer stands out as being significantly lower, there's good reason to be suspicious.
"The offer of cheap work may seem tempting, but you may end up paying a lot more in the long run," she said.
If you are approached by these people, please refuse their services and then contact Consumer and Business Services on 131 882.
