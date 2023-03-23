Murray Mallee Police investigating theft in Tailem Bend

Murray Mallee Police are currently investigating the theft of expensive surveying equipment, stolen from Tailem Bend.
Police report that sometime between 8am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 21, the specialist equipment was stolen from a car park on the Princes Highway at Tailem Bend.
The stolen equipment included two tripods, a Leica GS16 GPS unit, a Satel radio unit, a Tribrach tripod base, aerial, cables and a battery was stolen.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or with any other information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.