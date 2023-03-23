The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News

An impressive turnout for the South Australia State Dart titles at the Murray Bridge Dart Club

March 24 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a big turnout at the Murray Bridge Darts Club over the weekend, where the SA Darts Championships were held.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.