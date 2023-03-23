It was a big turnout at the Murray Bridge Darts Club over the weekend, where the SA Darts Championships were held.
Saturday Fours - 11 teams for the men and 4 teams for the ladies.
Ladies Fours
E 3rd. MBDC - S. Donhardt, W. Broadbent, G. Leonard, D. Leonard.
LDASA - D. Martin, S. Sin, C. Ainsworth, C. Weeden.
Finalists. LCDA - H. Rankin, L. Morrison, K. Mitchell, D Ainsworth.
Winners. SADA - J. Taylor, M. Ford, S. Pritchard, K. Tucker.
Men's Fours
E 3rd. NDDA - D. Mitchell, B. Hooper, C. Edwards, P. Rowland
MBDC - D. Young, D. Wilson, K. Kropinyeri, C. Wilson.
Finalists. NDDA - J. Nethercot, C. Jarvis, C. Bottrell, M. Conlon.
Winners LCDA - D. Porter, S. Hallett, T. Mitchell, Z. Skelton.
Ladies Pairs. 10 Pairs
E 5th J. Taylor/K. Tucker (SADA),
K. Langmair/J. Matthews (LCDA),
W. Broadbent/S. Donhardt (MBDC),
D. Martin/C. Ainsworth (LDASA).
E 3rd D. Leaonard/G. Leonard (MBDC),
H. Rankin/D. Ainsworth (LCDA)
Finalist M. Ford/S. Pritchard (SADA)
Winners L. Morison/ K. Mitchell. (LCDA)
Men's Pairs 24 Pairs
E5th C. Chewter/G. Shepley. (SADA)
J. Marshall/A. Leek. (SADA)
C. Jarvis/C. Bottrell. (NDDA)
D. Porter/T. Mitchell. (LCDA_
E3rd P. Machin/A. Morrison (LCDA)
C. Edwards/P. Rowland (NDDA)
Finalists S. Hallett/Z. Skelton. (LCDA)
Winners K. Schaefer/ K. Young. (MBDC)
Ladies Singles 15 Players
E5th Gemma Leonard (MBDC)
Danni Ainsworth (LCDA)
Sharon Sin (LDASA)
Jules Taylor (SADA)
E3rd Abbey Morrison (LCDA)
Sue Pritchard (SADA)
Finalist Kym Mitchell (LCDA) 4 (18.62)
Winner Lyn Morrison (LCDA) 5 (19.57)
Men's Singles 42 players
E5th Darren Russell (SADA)
Adam Leek (SADA)
Jesse Marshall (SADA)
Brayden Sperling (NDDA)
E3rd Aaron Morrison (LCDA)
Chase Bottrell (NDDA)
Finalist Gary Kennedy (SADA) 5 - (26.63)
Winner Karl Schaefer (DSA) 6 (25.43)
Highest peg for the weekend went to Abbey Morrison for her maiden 170 peg in competition.
- Congratulations to all the players, with thanks to the Murray Bridge Dart Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.