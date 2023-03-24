The Race is on for the Pro Sprints title at the Murray Bridge Speedway

A new number one will be crowned this weekend as the race begins for the 2023 Australian Pro Sprints Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway.
Racing kicks off on Friday, March 24 for Night 1, featuring qualifying, two rounds of heats, plus the Preliminary Feature.
Night 2 will follow on Saturday, March 25, with the final round of heats and the 40 Lap Championship decider.
Street Stocks will be in support action on Night 1, who will be joined by V6 Sprints and AMCAs on Night 2.
28 Pro Sprints are entered for the Championship, with the field represented by six Australian states.
Local South Aussies in the line-up include four-time champion Ryan Jones, regular 410 campaigners Daniel Pestka and Brendan Quinn, along with Caruso brothers Steven and Mark.
Bendigo's Brenten Farrer will also be in the hunt, along with fellow Victorian Rusty Hickman.
Lachlan McHugh, who was runner-up in the Australian Sprintcar Title is also in the field.
Public Gates will open at 5pm on both nights of the event, with tickets on sale now via www.speedwaytickets.com.au
**Revised Opening/Start Times**
Friday, March 24:
Saturday, March 25:
NOMINATIONS:
Pro Sprints - Australian Championship (March 24 & 25)
Street Stocks (March 24 & 25)
V6 Sprints (March 25)
AMCAs (March 25)
