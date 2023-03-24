The Murray Valley Standard
The Race is on for the Pro Sprints title at the Murray Bridge Speedway

By Sam Lowe
March 24 2023 - 11:30am
Get revved and ready for a big weekend at the Speedway. Picture by Savage Shots

A new number one will be crowned this weekend as the race begins for the 2023 Australian Pro Sprints Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

