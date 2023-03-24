The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mannum Show celebrations for the Murraylands Cycling Club

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club President, Doug Issell with Nairne Mum, Amy and Club Member, Roland Schiek with the Watt Bike. Picture supplied

Members of the Murraylands Cycling Club (MCC) enjoyed a day out at the Mannum Show, hoping to encourage more support to the growing club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.