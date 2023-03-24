Members of the Murraylands Cycling Club (MCC) enjoyed a day out at the Mannum Show, hoping to encourage more support to the growing club.
MCC member Wayne Richardson led the group's set up, including a Watt Bike, donated form AusCycling South Australia for the day.
The Watt Bike exhibition provided an opportunity for visitors to measure the power generated by pedalling on the machine.
The club measured the maximum reading of riders over a short sprint. Watt Bikes are used as a talent identification device.
Club Chairperson Doug Issell said there were some really impressive efforts by all age groups.
"Obviously some of the young brigade would be well advised to consider cycling as a sport - the Brisbane Olympics are not far off," he said.
The star of the afternoon was a Mum from Nairne - Amy (pictured below with Club President, Doug Issell on the left and Club Member, Roland Schiek on the right) - who was the only rider to crack the 1000 watt with an effort of 1003.
Terry Murphy from Mannum, at 75 years of age, was also up there with a very credible effort.
"It was a great day meeting some truly genuine people," Mr Issell said.
The Murraylands Cycling Club hopes to be able to take this type of activity along with general cycling education to other schools, community groups and events in the near future.
