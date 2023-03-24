It was a night of colour, fun and joy for the Murray Bridge High School's Class of 2023 as they celebrated their formal.
Engines of all ages revved as spectacular cars dropped off the students.
Fancy frocks and stunning suits filed down the red carpet and into the town hall as the students prepared for the night of nights.
The night kicked off with a glow as a crowd of over 150 celebrated the graduating students of 2023.
Both students and teachers alike partied the night away, celebrating as they count down the coming months towards the end of their schooling lives.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.