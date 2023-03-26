Into the clutches of the state?

There is a range of views regarding the "taking" of children from their families into state care.
One argument is that it is creating a whole new "stolen generation" including some youngsters from the country.
Why can't a child remain with his or her birth mother and, if so, her partner? Is the child protection department a many-headed monster delving into people's private lives for whatever purpose?
The "stolen generation" is attributed to over-zealous welfare directed at Aboriginal families many years ago.
Is the department over-zealous and non-caring about the ripping apart of family relationships, often involving babes and toddlers being separated from their mothers?
The other position is that departments such as child protection act only in extreme circumstances when the welfare of the child or children in question is at risk.
Sadly, the number of cases is overwhelming in South Australia.
The public servants involved see the fallout from child sex-abuse, domestic violence and neglect.
Their job is truly demanding and it is a credit to them that they have saved so many children's lives from sad or even tragic outcomes.
We need to ask why it has reached this stage. Is drug abuse, gambling addiction, poverty and alcoholism leading to this dilemma?
Before relaxing the criteria upon which a child is withdrawn from their family, we should look at the causes of this national shame.
