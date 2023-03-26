The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Health

First case of measles in three years prompts warning from SA health authorities

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People born in or after 1966 are encouraged to visit GP if they do not have a second measles vaccination. Picture file

After three years of no cases, a three-year-old boy from Murray Bridge has acquired the infection after travelling overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.