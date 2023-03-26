After three years of no cases, a three-year-old boy from Murray Bridge has acquired the infection after travelling overseas.
As a result of infection, SA Health has advised anyone who is not fully immunised, and particularly those who were in the infectious locations in Murray Bridge, to be alert for symptoms over the next few weeks and to see a doctor if they become ill.
The flagged locations and times are as follows:
Measles symptoms start with a fever, cough, runny nose, and sore eyes, followed by a blotchy rash which usually begins on the head and then spreads down the body.
SA Health Disease Prevention and Control, Communicable Disease Control Branch Director, Dr Louise Flood said vaccination provides the best defence against the invasive disease.
"Immunisation provides the best protection against measles and it's vital that everyone makes sure they've had two doses of the measles vaccine to protect themselves and the community," she said.
"We are encouraging people intending to travel overseas, to check their vaccination records, and request the vaccine well in advance of travel, if there is no record of them receiving two doses, and they were born in Australia after or during 1966.
"People born in the late 1960s to mid-1980s may believe they are fully immunised but may have only received one measles vaccine and be at risk of measles.
"If you were born during or after 1966 and haven't received two measles vaccines, visit your GP or local council immunisation clinic to obtain a measles (MMR) vaccine," Dr Flood said.
"On the National Immunisation Program, children receive their first measles vaccination at 12 months and a second one at 18 months. There is no shortage of vaccine for the measles childhood immunisation program."
When measles is suspected, it is very important that people phone their doctor before any visit and mention why they are attending, so precautions can be taken to avoid spreading disease to others.
This has been reported as the first case of measles in a South Australian resident since 2019.
For more information visit www.sahealth.sa.gov.au.
