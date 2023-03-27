The Murray Valley Standard
Local news top priority for new Murray Valley Standard owners

March 28 2023 - 8:00am
The Murray Valley Standard staff, front, Tricia Waters, Suzanne McLoughlin, back, Sharon Hansen, Peter Medhurst, Cameron Lowe, Anna Bellon, Sam Lowe and Lauren Thomson.
The Murray Valley Standard has been sold and next week's edition will be the first published by new owners, SA Today.

