Paddocks and fields in the Murraylands are a far stretch from world fame, but after taking Australia by storm with their national tour in 2018, the Fairbairn brothers are now becoming a worldwide sensation.
Lachlan and Jaxon Fairbairn grew up on their family farm just outside of Mannum, milking cows and feeding sheep, but now, thanks to the magic of the internet, have millions of followers on social media.
Lachlan said growing up he would always ask himself how far someone who has grown up on a farm can go.
"I always thought how far can I get? Can I leave here and can I go around the country and the world and have a career in media or entertainment?" he said.
"So it's really cool and validating that you can. You can come from literally anywhere, and we weren't heaps rich or anything like that, and if you want to do something, you can just do it, you can do whatever you want, nothing will stop you."
Recently, the Fairbairn brothers have been making a name for themselves on social media platform, Tik Tok, and with new opportunities, Screen Australia has stepped in to provide funding for the brothers to provide better avenues for regional creators.
Screen Australia's Head of Online Lee Naimo said the beauty of this age of content creation is how online platforms provide opportunities for screen creatives from regional parts of Australia, like Lachlan and Jaxon, to share their stories and connect with a global audience.
"The South Australian brothers have impressed us in establishing a highly engaged fanbase, and their partnership with the team from Haven't You Done Well Productions (Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe, Finding Yeezus) is a smart move," he said.
"We're excited to see their upcoming series Fairbairn in the City later this year."
Lachlan said the support and funding from Screen Australia will help the brothers work with their production partner - Haven't You Done Well Productions - to develop a six episode scripted web series later this year.
"It's a good piece of content for our channel [Fairbairn Films] but it's also good proof that we can do high budget stuff and hopefully move on in that direction in future, whether it be TV or more high budget opportunities," he said.
While the funding from Screen Australia provides an opportunity for Lachlan and Jaxon to take the leap into big budget production, Lachlan said it all comes back to encouraging people like himself who have grown up regionally, to make the most of what they have.
"You've got everything you need. You've got the internet, you've got a phone, you can probably scam your mum into buying you a better camera if you want - that's what I did - and you've got TV and movies," he said.
"When I was a kid on the farm, I would beg my mum to buy me Futurama DVDs and I would sit and write jokes for the characters, and I remember literally looking around and I'm seeing paddocks around me, and I'm figuring out what I want to do.
"These days, it matters less and less where you come from, you can get started from anywhere and I think we're a good example of that, there's little barrier to entry, because everything is so universal with the internet now," Lachlan said.
