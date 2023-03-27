The Murray Valley Standard
Caruso takes home Prosprints Championships

March 27 2023 - 5:30pm
Mark Caruso crowned the new Australian Sprintcar Champion. Picture by William Bailey

South Australian Mark Caruso is the latest Australian Sprintcar Champion after he claimed a popular win in the 2023 Australian Prosprints Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway.

