With round one of the River Murray Football League (RMFL) only weeks away, there is a rumble of thunder at Karoonda/Peake as the Mallee Districts Storm have had to pull their under 18 side from the competition.
Though both RMFL and Storm presidents admit this is a disappointing start to the massive year that 2023 is for the region's football, there is still excitement for this year, and every continuous year, the Mallee Districts Storm is in the competition.
Mallee Districts Storm president, Dale Farely said there is a struggle for all regional football teams when trying to pull together a team of under 18 players and with the population in Karoonda, Peake and surrounding areas, there just are not enough players to have a team this year.
"I've probably seen it coming for a few weeks, but our committee and everybody was like, 'we've got to try', so we've worked pretty hard to try and round up under 18s for that competition," he said.
"If you look across the state, there's a huge problem with that age group and trying to get that connection from 15s and 16s to senior footy ... at the end of the day though it's a population thing, if the kids aren't there, they aren't there.
"It's disappointing. We would've loved to have had it, but the league's been very supportive and all of the other clubs have been supportive," Mr Farley said.
When we had the Summit they said they appreciated us making the decision before the season had started, and I think the hardest decision was calling it so early."
While River Murray Football executives and administrators would normally have a break between one season's end and another's start, the addition of two new teams to the league has meant work has not stopped behind the scenes.
RMFL president Phil Gogel said because of the amount of work put in over recent months, the league, the clubs and most of all the Storm are disappointed at the outcome.
"They've made the right decision, they've decided to let the league know early, let the rest of the clubs know early, so that we don't start the season and find out they don't have an under 18s," he said.
"This is not new, Meningie struggled to make an under 18 side previously, and what we encourage clubs to do is, whatever club is having a bye and another club is playing against Mallee Districts Storm, those two clubs can now get together and get a game of football happening for their kids.
"We're leaving that up to the clubs to go and work out amongst themselves, but at least if they're not going to be playing Mallee Districts, they can still have a game, but even the under 18 players from the Storm, if they want to they can transfer to another club and make sure they still get some games this season."
The 2023 RMFL season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 and Mr Farley said he was looking forward to having the Mallee Districts Storm out there and that not having an under 18 side this year is certainly not the end of the Storm.
"We are going to do our absolute best we can to get a side up every year that we are here," he said.
"It's going to be exciting playing in the RMFL, it's what we've all been looking forward to I think, it's been such a huge undertaking for us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.