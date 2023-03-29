Discover what's on in the Murraylands

HISTORIC WELLINGTON
Colonial Days at East Wellington
Friday, March 31 - Wednesday, May 24, Coorong Gallery, Tailem Bend, 9am-4.30pm. Experience a photographic display of historic memorabilia from East Wellington. For more information, visit https://www.coorong.sa.gov.au/community/arts-and-cultural/cooronggallery
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, April 1, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Super Sedan Fireball challenge, get ready for a night of action at the Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, April 2, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, April 2, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
MEN'S BREKKY
Mannum Men's Breakfast Group
Tuesday, April 4, Mannum Community Club, 8.15am. A men's only breakfast to share bacon and eggs and mateship. For more information call Bill McGhie 0432 591 448 or 8569 1821
YOUNGHUSBAND DINNER
Younghusband Hall monthly dinner
Friday, April 7, Younghusband Hall, 5.30pm. Enjoy a dinner at the hall on the first Friday of each month. $15 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, email younghusbandhallinc@gmail.com
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Australian Speedcar Championship, rev up and get ready for another big weekend at the Speedway, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
EASTER MARKET
Purnong Easter Market
Saturday, April 8, Purnong District Hall, from 9am, The annual Easter Market returns to Purnong with free entertainment, BBQ lunch, raffles and more! For more information, call 0429038945
EASTER MARKET
Purnong Easter Market
Saturday, April 8, Purnong District Hall, from 9am, The annual Easter Market returns to Purnong with free entertainment, BBQ lunch, raffles and more! For more information, call 0429038945
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee Palmer
Saturday, April 8, 9am-11am,Palmer Hotel; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
EASTER BREKKY
Easter service and breakfast
Sunday, April 9, St. Martins church, Mannum, from 6.30am. Celebrate Easter and enjoy a free breakfast.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week prior to publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.