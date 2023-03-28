After three years of COVID-19 and nearly six months of major flooding, river tourism businesses are set to be boosted by the SA Government's River Revival Voucher scheme.
One of the businesses set to benefit is Juggle House Experiences - a Murraylands tour hosting business - that over the past few years has really felt the blow of both the pandemic and the floods.
Owner of Juggle House Experiences, Kelly Kuhn, said the vouchers are a rewarding action for all of the South Australians that want to rally around and support the impacted river businesses.
"It's a saviour for small businesses. With the previous Great State Vouchers, it saved my business, so we know that the vouchers are a direct and fast cash injection into our river communities," she said.
"It's direct bookings that we don't have to pay commission to, and it's fast money from the government, it's not like a grant system where you have to apply and wait, it comes quickly, so it does really provide aid in bouncing back to business.
"It really showcases the gems of the Mighty Murray for our customers to become great ambassadors, so we do look forward to welcoming people back, it's a natural playground, and for us it's our heart and soul," Ms Kuhn said.
Currently, Juggle House Experiences is running three different experiences that showcase some of the most significant and historic locations of the river region, including the International Dark Sky Reserve and a Murray River Highlights tour that showcases locations like the Ngaut Ngaut Conservation Park and the Bowhill Store.
The third experience is currently being sold as a voucher to visit the Mannum Dock Museum once reopened as it is currently closed during flood clean-up.
Ms Kuhn said as a business it has been very hurtful, especially over the Christmas and New Year period as that would usually be one of the busier seasons.
"We feel really on the back foot, and it's been a long drawn out process, a period of time of uncertainty, again quite gruelling because it's exhausting, going through this type of trauma so close to COVID-19," she said.
"There's a lot of people feeling quite exhausted but ready to have people back, but right now, we're just drained of resources.
"We are looking forward to a kickstart for the year, it's already nearly April so it's very much needed, but the added benefit of the River Revival Vouchers will help bring a massive year of tourism," Ms Kuhn said.
The ballot for the River Revival Vouchers opened at 9am on Monday, March 27 and will close at 10pm on Wednesday, March 29 to be drawn on Thursday, March 30.
A total of 95 tourism operators have signed up to be part of the first round of vouchers, with more than 25,000 vouchers available throughout 2023.
Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said the River Revival Vouchers are an effective way to get people travelling and to boost expenditure for businesses in a time of crisis.
"By listening to the needs of our flood affected communities, the River Revival Voucher program will bring people and economic activity into the region when and where it is needed most - with the first of three rounds firing up travel during autumn, Easter, the April school holidays and into June," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.