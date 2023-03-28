After serving the community of Murray Bridge for nearly eight years, the Rural City of Murray Bridge's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has officially resigned.
As of May 12, 2023, Michael Sedgman will no longer be the CEO for the Rural City of Murray Bridge and instead will be taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer with the City of Adelaide.
Mr Sedgman said that it was not a decision he had made lightly or without some regret.
"I have greatly appreciated the challenges, opportunities and achievements provided through the course of my role with the Rural City of Murray Bridge," Mr Sedgman said.
"I also believe that with the induction of the newly elected Council complete, the development of the 2023-24 Annual Business Plan and Budget progressed, and the Roadmap for the development of the next Strategic Plan set, now is the appropriate time for me to make way for the Council to initiate the recruitment for the Chief Executive Officer that will support the Council and lead the organisation in the delivery of our Community Plan vision of 'Thriving Communities' through the current council term and beyond."
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley said he is sure there are members of the Murray Bridge community who, like himself, are disappointed to see Mr Sedgman leaving the role after many positive years.
"His skills in management and financial management have certainly improved and enhanced the council and certainly got us in a position where we're far more professional in our approaches to dealing with issues, especially relating to community needs and what their expectations are," Mayor Thorley said.
While there is still some time before Mr Sedgman exits the role, the recruitment process has already begun with the council exploring the options.
Though this is the case, Mayor Thorley said it was not a matter of filling a role with the first available person, but that the council would be taking the necessary time to ensure they have secured the right person for not only the job, but that is going to benefit the council and the community.
"If we don't like who we get, we will wait," Mayor Thorley said.
"Michael has left us with a good legacy and I think it's a legacy that we can build on ... we're a growth community with fairly strong growth and we're in a positive position at the moment.
"I thank Michael for his contribution to Council and our community during his service over the past almost eight years and congratulate him on his appointment to his new role at the City of Adelaide," he said.
