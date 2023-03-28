The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Council

After nearly eight years, Michael Sedgman has resigned from Rural City of Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
March 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural City of Murray Bridge Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman with Mayor Wayne Thorley. Picture by Sam Lowe
Rural City of Murray Bridge Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sedgman with Mayor Wayne Thorley. Picture by Sam Lowe

After serving the community of Murray Bridge for nearly eight years, the Rural City of Murray Bridge's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has officially resigned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.