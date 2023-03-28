South Australian Mark Caruso is the latest Australian Sprintcar Champion after he claimed a popular win in the 2023 Australian Prosprints Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway.
After falling back to third place early in the 40 lap final, Caruso drove a steady race to put himself into a position to win and with four laps remaining, he pounced on the race long leader Rusty Hickman to claim the biggest win of his Sprintcar career.
With five laps remaining it appeared that Hickman would be victorious but with five laps remaining Hickman jumped the cushion in turn four and that was all Caruso needed as he made the pass for the lead and in the process, he became the sixth South Australian to win the Australian 360/Prosprints National crown.
"I really don't know what to say. I'm speechless. We finally got there. When I saw Rusty jump the cushion I thought 'luck is finally on my side' and I was just there to take the opportunity," Caruso said.
"Those last three or four laps were probably the best laps I have ever driven. I just hit my marks, they were just perfect laps.
"I thought I had second covered no problem but I stayed close enough in case he made a mistake or if there was a chance to get past and sure enough he made a mistake.
"When I went past that line and saw the chequered flag I thought I finally got one. I think number 1 is going to look pretty good on this car," he said.
Understandably Rusty Hickman was shattered on the podium as the runner-up as he struggled to even smile.
On the other hand third placed Calllum Williamson was delighted with the result after starting from position ten.
Williamson's third placing made him the first driver since the introduction of the Australian 360ci/Prosprints Championship in 2004 to record a podium result in both Australian Championships (410ci / Prosprints) in the same season.
The result at Murray Bridge mirrored his third placing at the Perth Motorplex in February.
Fourth place went to Lachlan McHugh making it four drivers from different states in the top four while Strathalbyn's Daniel Pestka drove from position 15 to fifth, and he was also the first LS powered car across the line.
The top 10 was completed by Keke Falland, Charles Hunter, Steven Caruso, Paul Soloman and Brenten Farrer. Lisa Walker, David Donegan and Steven Loader were the last drivers officially classified.
Earlier the night got underway with the final round of heats with a top four invert placing the highest drivers in the points chase from night 1 on the second row.
The opening heat of the night had top point scorer Rusty Hickman charge around the outside groove to lead at the competition of lap one from position four.
Hickman went on to win and secured the pole position for the 40-Lap Championship final.
Heat 2 of the night, and heat 8 overall, went the way of Victorian Charles Hunter while Lachlan McHugh claimed his second heat race of the weekend as he drove the Evans Family Motorsport S77 into victory lane.
The B-Main comprised 10 drivers battling it out for the final four spots available in the Championship A-main with the South Australian making up for what was a tough night 1 as he made it through along with Victorians David Donegan, Paul Soloman and Steven Loader.
Dan Scott and Ben Micallef were the reserves while the night ended in the last chance qualifier for Queenslanders Nick O'Keefe and Libby Ellis, Broken Hill's Stacey Galliford and Northern Territorian Ricky Boston.
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway.
