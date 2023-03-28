The Murray Valley Standard
Caruso takes home Prosprints Championships

Updated March 29 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 10:09am
Mark Caruso and Rusty Hickman racing it off for the champion title. Picture by William Bailey
South Australian Mark Caruso is the latest Australian Sprintcar Champion after he claimed a popular win in the 2023 Australian Prosprints Championship at the Murray Bridge Speedway.

