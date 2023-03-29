The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Cake was freely available for anyone who turned up to celebrate Karoonda's milestone

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former East Murray Counciler, Colin Zadou with Karoonda East Murray Mayor, Caroline Phillips. Photo: Lauren Thomson
Former East Murray Counciler, Colin Zadou with Karoonda East Murray Mayor, Caroline Phillips. Photo: Lauren Thomson

The Karoonda East Murray council celebrates a significant milestone ahead of the Karoonda farm fair this weekend, since 1923, the council which was originally two seperate councils, the East Murray Council, and the seperate Karoonda council conglomerated in the 1970's, which was one of the first councils in Australia to do so at the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.