The Karoonda East Murray council celebrates a significant milestone ahead of the Karoonda farm fair this weekend, since 1923, the council which was originally two seperate councils, the East Murray Council, and the seperate Karoonda council conglomerated in the 1970's, which was one of the first councils in Australia to do so at the time.
The area is full of rich cropping grounds and more sheep to even perhaps rival parts of New Zealand, with a tight knit community who cherishes one another, and particularly the local football club.
Recent reinstated Karoonda East Murray Mayor, Caroline Phillips was happy to back at the helm for her offical second tenure after a blip with the electoral commission regarding undisclosed donations that affected numerous councils across the state.
After doing a acknowledgement to country, and the local first nations people, Mayor Phillips thanked. the dozen residents who turned out for the rare occasion to celebrate the centenary.
"It's all great that you've all come into celebrate today," she said.
Before reading exurbs from invited guest, and local historian Alan Jones, who has written a book about the areas rich history.
"District Council of East Murray was established in March 1923, with the first meeting occurring in April of the same year, where councillors elected Mr F. Dylan as their chairman. May 1923, saw council receive a grant of two hundred pounds from the Local Government Department to enable the purchase of stationary, and other items needed to commence operations," Mayor Phillips said.
The East Murray council originally only had five wards within its area, Mindarie, Chessin, Brandon, North Wilson and North Mcpherson. With all roads in and out of the areas, all made by hand or by horse and a drag tool.
Karoonda has been in international headlines, with not just its famous silo artwork or giant ram making news headlines, but for two rather rare occurrences.
In 2005, a freak tornado tore through the farming community leaving over a dozen buildings damaged, leaving the neighbouring emergency service buildings and the beloved football club a little worse for ware. Miraculously aside from a few residents being treated for shock, the 400m-wide funnel that reached wind speeds up to 200km/hour quickly blew onto grazing land leaving the town baffled by the occurrence.
Even before the Murray Valley Existed, Karoonda rose to fame on November 25 1930 with headlines across the globe with a almost 44kg meteorite that crash landing just outside of town. Just as recently as October 2022, Karoonda council hand over the largest piece of the meteorite to the South Australian Museum for safe keeping, due to the impossible task of insuring such a valuable item, with a gram of the meteorite at a rough estimate being worth $100.
