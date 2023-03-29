Even before the Murray Valley Existed, Karoonda rose to fame on November 25 1930 with headlines across the globe with a almost 44kg meteorite that crash landing just outside of town. Just as recently as October 2022, Karoonda council hand over the largest piece of the meteorite to the South Australian Museum for safe keeping, due to the impossible task of insuring such a valuable item, with a gram of the meteorite at a rough estimate being worth $100.

