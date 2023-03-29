The Murray Valley Standard
Welcome to the Southern Mallee, full council sworn in after supplementary elections

By Sam Lowe
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:31pm
Justice of the Peace Lynette Schultz swearing in new elected members Campbell Michell, David Smith and Luke Kennedy. Picture supplied
Nearly five months after council elections took place, the Southern Mallee District Council has finally welcomed enough elected members to chair a full council.

