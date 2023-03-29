Nearly five months after council elections took place, the Southern Mallee District Council has finally welcomed enough elected members to chair a full council.
After spending the first few months after elections as a council of two, a supplementary election was held to fill the five empty positions needed for a full council in mid March where an additional 13 candidates put their names forward.
The five new councillors that were elected to serve alongside previously elected councillor Neville Pfeiffer and Mayor Ron Valentine were Chris Mead, Trevor Pocock, Luke Kennedy, David Smith and Campbell Michell.
Southern Mallee District Council Mayor, Ron Valentine said having all positions filled means there can now be full validity throughout all of the council's districts.
"As a full council, we are making decisions on behalf of the total Southern Mallee community with good representation, and we do have a nice spread of representation across the district, even though we don't have wards, that's still important," Mayor Valentine said.
"Councillor Pfeiffer and I took a decision not to do anything we didn't have to do in the interim ... we've made sure that as two people, we haven't made decisions about everything, we've held off on a lot of things we would like to discuss and we would like to do, until we have a full council until we can act as a group, that's the proper thing to do.
"So that means, now there's nothing we can't look at and deal with and look forward with, so it gives us the scope to really see what our vision is and we'll find that out in our first meeting in April what the collective vision is and then we'll see where we go from there," he said.
While the new council have already met as a group to put faces to names and get to know each other as a group, Mayor Valentine said the first meeting of the full council on April 19 is something exciting and something that the group is definitely looking forward to.
Southern Mallee District Council's acting Chief Executive Officer Matthew Sherman congratulated the new councillors on their election victory, and said he is looking forward to them bringing more knowledge and experience to the council.
"Serving the local community is an important and rewarding task, and I look forward to supporting our new councillors as they get to work," Mr Sherman said.
"I thank all those thirteen candidates who put up their hand at the supplementary election, and although not all were unsuccessful, these people provided the community with an opportunity to undertake the democratic process.
"We have a great community here, and I think this amount of interest bodes well for our future.
"Staff look forward to working with the elected members to fulfil the goals and aspirations of the council for the community," he said.
While the new council and Mayor Valentine are looking forward to the upcoming first meeting, a decision is set to be made on the current mayor position and if it is something Mayor Valentine will continue doing or the role will be reconsidered for another one of the members.
Though the business matters of the new council will be hot and heavy in the coming months, Mayor Valentine said the unveiling of the full 2022-2026 Southern Mallee District Council is something the whole community should be excited about.
"I think we've got a good bunch of people and a good representation of differing outlooks, different ages, unfortunately we don't have any different ethnicities or genders, but you've got what the democracy gave you, but we certainly have a broad spectrum," Mayor Valentine said.
"We've got original families to the district, people who are new to the area, and people like myself who are sort of in-between, so I think it's a very exciting future and I think we'll get some great ideas through there."
