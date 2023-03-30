And so it begins, the River Murray football and netball seasons have been kicked off with the first official launch in five years.
Representatives, presidents, sponsors and more from the RMFL and the RMNA gathered at The Bend Motorsport Park to celebrate the season's launch with the first round only two weeks away.
RMFL president, Phil Gogel said the last time a season launch was held was in 2018 at Mypolonga and with the historic year that is on the cards for 2023 - including welcoming two and a half new teams, a push for girls footy and the upcoming Neil Kerley tribute match - it was the perfect time to bring everyone from the clubs together and start the season with a bang.
"This is a special year for the RMFL and I thought, why not bring the season launch back," Mr Gogel said.
"Football and netball are hugely, hugely important, especially to country leagues.
"You drive through a small country town, there might be a couple of shops that are boarded up ... and you can always tell the culture and the health of a town if you go through and look at their oval, look at their netball courts, if they're standing there loud and proud and look valued, you know even though there's a few signs of what's going on in the district, there's pride of what's going on in the town," he said.
To celebrate the significance of the official launch, club representatives were joined by local mayors Caroline Philips from Karoonda, Ron Valentine from the Southern Mallee, Paul Simmonds from the Coorong, Deputy Mayor Andrew Baltensperger from Murray Bridge, and an apology from Simone Bailey, from Mannum.
The addition of the mayors to the evening - and Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick - signified the importance of football and netball in regional communities.
With the season now officially launched, clubs are getting things ready for round one on Saturday, April 15.
