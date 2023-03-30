The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
We Were at

River Murray football, netball season official launch

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

And so it begins, the River Murray football and netball seasons have been kicked off with the first official launch in five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.